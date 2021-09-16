Here’s why Instagram deletes Asim Azhar’s post with Bilal Maqsood
Leading Pakistani singers Asim Azhar and Bilal Maqsood sang together to entertain their fans.
Bilal Maqsood and Asim Azhar have shared new posts on Instagram in which these two legendary singers can be seen singing in a frame.
Singer Bilal Maqsood shared a video of Asim Azhar singing a song and he can be seen playing the piano in a video.
In the second video, the two artists can be seen singing the famous former band Strings together.
Sharing the video Bilal Maqsood wrote in the caption, “He came for work but was sweet enough to entertain all of us.”
After that, the Ghalat fehmi singer shared Maqsood post in his Instagram story and wrote, “So I don’t know that Bilal Maqsood doesn’t really like to sing in front of family at home but I requested him to sing my favorite Strings song, which he did and I did too, thank you Bilal Bhai for always being so amazing.”
On the other hand, Asim Azhar shared another Instagram story and wrote that the post by him along with Bilal Maqsood has been removed by Instagram due to copyrights, on which Asim Azhar expressed his sorrow and Bilal Maqsood expressed his anger.
