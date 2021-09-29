“I feel like a mother towards my younger brother”: Saboor Aly

Talented actress Saboor Aly, who is soon going to get married to actor Ali Ansari, has shared her sentiments saying that she always feels her deceased mother’s presence around her.

In a recent interview, the Fitrat star said, “She is there. I feel it. Mothers can never leave,” said Saboor Aly.

When asked to detail more on her feelings, the actor responded: “I feel like a mother towards my younger brother. He is always in my heart and mind. I can never think about leaving him alone, in good times and bad. How can a real mother then leave her child,” the actress continued whilst weeping.

Earlier, Opening about her foray into the world of showbiz, Saboor revealed that acting wasn’t her first choice. She shared, “No, I think it was more because of the circumstances we were in. Sajal came into this field willingly; I came into it with reservations. I didn’t want to do it, and I don’t feel good saying because of my success. There’s a lot of hard work behind that success. I have come to this point because of my hard work.”

The actor added further, “I wanted to be an aeronautical engineer, but that couldn’t happen. My mother supported me a lot. When she’d see how well my sister was doing, she’d say, ‘Bhoora, this isn’t done. Look at Sajal. I want you to be successful like her also.’ So, she supported me a lot in everything, and if she hadn’t I wouldn’t be where I am today.”