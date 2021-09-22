“I just use a face wash and no makeup while shooting”: Muneeb Butt

Actor Muneeb Butt, known for his stellar acting performances, revealed his fitness secrets and skincare routine.

The actor loves to keep himself indulged with his fitness routine and is also a freak when it comes to display his smartness and gym sessions.

In an interview recently, Muneeb said, “Often people used to say that I have used injections to get a fair complexion, but it’s not true. My childhood friends know that I have a fair complexion since childhood.”He added, “I just use a face wash, nothing more than that. Even I don’t use makeup on the sets while shooting, I just use a concealer to hide dark circles that’s all.”

“I take proper and healthy diet to maintain my fitness. I regularly go to the gym as well.”