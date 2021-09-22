“I just use a face wash and no makeup while shooting”: Muneeb Butt
Actor Muneeb Butt, known for his stellar acting performances, revealed his fitness secrets and skincare routine.
The actor loves to keep himself indulged with his fitness routine and is also a freak when it comes to display his smartness and gym sessions.
In an interview recently, Muneeb said, “Often people used to say that I have used injections to get a fair complexion, but it’s not true. My childhood friends know that I have a fair complexion since childhood.”He added, “I just use a face wash, nothing more than that. Even I don’t use makeup on the sets while shooting, I just use a concealer to hide dark circles that’s all.”
“I take proper and healthy diet to maintain my fitness. I regularly go to the gym as well.”
When asked if he ever thinks of working alongside Mahira Khan, Saba Qamar, Muneeb refused the idea, saying that he would look very young with the divas.
“I would look younger alongside them,” he began. “Mahira and Saba jee are my seniors.”
He later accepted actress Iqra Aziz as a better match for him on-screen.
Muneeb Butt is one of the most famous actors in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. He was born on 14th April 1992 in Karachi. He began his acting career in 2012 and appeared in numerous notable drama serials.
His on-screen appearances include drama serial Kadoorat, Aasi, Be Qasoor, Aik Thi Misaal, Adha Suraj, Khatoon e Manzil, Tum Yaad Aye, Rishton Ki Dor, Koi Chand Rakh, Kaisa Hai Naseeban, among others.
He is currently seen in the drama serial Baddua alongside actress Amar Khan.
