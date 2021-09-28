In Pictures: Neha Rajpoot looks beyond the world in this ice blue attire from her big day

Renowned Pakistani model Neha Rajpoot recently tied the knot to Shahbaz Taseer, son of the former Governor of Punjab, Salman Taseer.

A series of pictures from her wedding day shared by the acclaimed model is winning the hearts of the netizens as Neha Rapoot looked exquisitely stunning in a powder blue attire, sparkling at every step she takes at her fairytale Nikkah ceremony.

She conveyed how anyone can look beyond the world in minimal makeup and in our custom made ice blue ensemble.

Take a look:

Post their matrimonial ceremonies, Neha and Shahbaz together celebrated the event with a cake-cutting ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

On the other hand, a number of friends and family members joined the newlyweds for a glittering reception. For the event, the blushing bride donned a champagne saree paired with silver jewellery. Groom Shahbaz on the other hand, donned a black tuxedo.