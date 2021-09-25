India again plagiarized Pakistani block buster OST ‘Bol Kaffara’

Sana FatimaWeb Editor

25th Sep, 2021. 09:30 pm
India plagiarized song

India is now well-known for plagiarizing content from famous films, dramas, songs, and videos. India also plagiarizes music, lyrics, and frame-by-frame video shoots. With absolute brilliance and assurance, Bollywood has a special command in doing exact copy-pasting of the already popular content with sheer brilliance and confidence.

It’s not new that India has produced significant hit songs that have already been stolen; Munni Badnam Hui and Dil Nay Yeh Kaha are just a few examples. Disco Deewane, Dil Mera Tour Dia Us Nay Bura Kyun Manu, Main Tenu Samjhawan Ki, and Kadi Tay Hans Bol Way are some of the songs that have been released recently.

Not only from Pakistan, have they copied from Arab, Korea, and Hollywood. Brham Darya had already copied the video for his song Happy Mood from Shaani Arshad’s song Ki Jana.

Now, India is preparing to release a full-fledged copy of Pakistani show Parlour Wali Larki’s blockbuster OST Bol Kaffara KIA Hoga. On YouTube, the song has already received 105 million views, with thousands of them coming from India.

