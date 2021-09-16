Indian singer Alka Yagnik is super excited for Imran Abbas upcoming drama serial

Indian playback singer Alka Yagnik is also a big fan of Pakistani drama serials as she expressed her excitement for Imran Abbas’s upcoming drama ‘Amanat’.

Imran took to his Instagram, posted a teaser of his upcoming drama ‘Amanat’ on which the Tip Tip Barsa Paani singer asked in the comment section, When when when???, replying to her question the Khuda Aur Muhabbat actor wrote, “In a couple of weeks. Looking forward to your feedback.”

The upcoming drama ‘Amanat is written by Rukhsana Nigar and directed by Shahid Shafaat. The cast of the drama includes Imran Abbas, Urwa Hocane, Saboor Aly and Haroon Shahid will start from 21st September.