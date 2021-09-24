Indian Singer Dhuvani Bhanushali copied the melody of the iconic song ‘Gagar’

Pakistani songs and melodies have been plagiarized across the border many times in the past. Dhvani Bhanushali, an Indian female singer, just launched her new song “Mehendi,” which has received over 20 million views in just two days. The song’s melody is a carbon copy of the Pakistani classic Gagar.

The song was originally made by Veteran Pakistani singer Alamgir, he released the melodious song “Gagar” in the ’90s.

Umair Jaswal, a prominent Pakistani rockstar, recreated the song for the Velo Sound station’s first season. Gagar’s remake was loved by the audience and has over 6.7 million views on YouTube.

Singer Umair Jaswal took to Instagram after Dhvani Bhanushali’s song “Mehendi” became the most viewed song in less than 24 hours and questioned the singer for copying the tune and tagged his fellow music artists who worked with him on Gagar’s remake.

