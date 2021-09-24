Indian Singer Dhuvani Bhanushali copied the melody of the iconic song ‘Gagar’
Pakistani songs and melodies have been plagiarized across the border many times in the past. Dhvani Bhanushali, an Indian female singer, just launched her new song “Mehendi,” which has received over 20 million views in just two days. The song’s melody is a carbon copy of the Pakistani classic Gagar.
The song was originally made by Veteran Pakistani singer Alamgir, he released the melodious song “Gagar” in the ’90s.
Umair Jaswal, a prominent Pakistani rockstar, recreated the song for the Velo Sound station’s first season. Gagar’s remake was loved by the audience and has over 6.7 million views on YouTube.
Singer Umair Jaswal took to Instagram after Dhvani Bhanushali’s song “Mehendi” became the most viewed song in less than 24 hours and questioned the singer for copying the tune and tagged his fellow music artists who worked with him on Gagar’s remake.
Have a look!
Read More
Areeba Habib looks gorgeous as she wishes her fans ‘Jumma Mubarak’
Areeba Habib is a Pakistani model and actress. She was born on...
Minal Khan’s latest picture is doing rounds on social media
Minal Khan is a Pakistani film and television actress. She was born...
Zhalay Sarhadi wishes Jumma Mubarak with new gorgeous photos
Zhalay Sarhadi is a versatile Pakistani actress. She was born on 11th...
Obituary: Veteran actor Talat Iqbal passes away
Veteran TV and film actor Talat Iqbal breathed his last in Dallas,...
Kareena Kapoor is being sued for the title of her book ‘Pregnancy Bible’
Members of Maharashtra's Christian community have filed a police complaint against Kareena...