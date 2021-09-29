Inside: Minal & Ahsan are off for romantic honeymoon holidays in Maldives

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

29th Sep, 2021. 11:56 am
Minal Ahsan honeymoon Maldives

Newlywed showbiz couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Ikram jet -off for their romantic honeymoon to Maldives after the exuberant wedding functions earlier this month.

Both Minal and Ahsan are sharing glimpses from their trip to Hurawalhi Island on separate Instagram handles and making the fans fall in love with the delightful location.

They are keeping their fans and followers well-updated with their trip details.

Take a look at the couple’s holiday clicks:

Minal Ahsan honeymoon in Maldives

Minal Ahsan honeymoon

Minal Ahsan honeymoon

The netizens and fans are completely awestruck with their choice of spots for the lovely honeymoon holiday.

The lovebirds, who tied the knot on September 10, looked straight out of a fairytale at their reception. The internet was flooded with exuberant function.

For the day, the actress slipped into a head-to-toe off-shoulder ivory tail gown which was absolutely breathtaking. She wore soft smokey eye-makeup with a touch of ivory glitter. The stunning and delicate diamond neckpiece with earrings were enough to adorn her entire exquisite look.

The event rolled out under a well-set stage for the couple. The joyful groom looked dapper in a black suit paired with a maroon tie.

The celebrity couple got engaged earlier this year and announced their wedding last month.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

27 mins ago
TikTok gains 1 billion active users globally, announces company

The globally popular video-sharing app TikTok has gained one billion active users...
42 mins ago
WATCH: Hande Subaşı aka Aykiz showcases her singing skills

Hande Subaşı aka Aykiz Hatun, a very popular character from the drama...
51 mins ago
Juggun Kazim receives wrath from public for airing content full of absurdity

A recent cringe-worthy video from the morning show of host Juggun Kazim...
1 hour ago
Chrissy Teigen pays tribute to the "Son We Almost Had" in a heartfelt message

Chrissy Teigen shared a heartbreaking photo of herself in the hospital on...
1 hour ago
Kangana Ranaut breaks the ‘no mask, no entry' airport rule as fans were taken aback

Kangana Ranaut arrived at the Mumbai airport without a mask on Tuesday....
2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian finally speaks out about her rumored affair with Maluma

Kim Kardashian has finally spoken out about her relationship with Maluma, insisting...