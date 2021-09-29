Inside: Minal & Ahsan are off for romantic honeymoon holidays in Maldives

Newlywed showbiz couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Ikram jet -off for their romantic honeymoon to Maldives after the exuberant wedding functions earlier this month.

Both Minal and Ahsan are sharing glimpses from their trip to Hurawalhi Island on separate Instagram handles and making the fans fall in love with the delightful location.

They are keeping their fans and followers well-updated with their trip details.

Take a look at the couple’s holiday clicks:

The netizens and fans are completely awestruck with their choice of spots for the lovely honeymoon holiday.

The lovebirds, who tied the knot on September 10, looked straight out of a fairytale at their reception. The internet was flooded with exuberant function.

For the day, the actress slipped into a head-to-toe off-shoulder ivory tail gown which was absolutely breathtaking. She wore soft smokey eye-makeup with a touch of ivory glitter. The stunning and delicate diamond neckpiece with earrings were enough to adorn her entire exquisite look.

The event rolled out under a well-set stage for the couple. The joyful groom looked dapper in a black suit paired with a maroon tie.

The celebrity couple got engaged earlier this year and announced their wedding last month.