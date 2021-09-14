Iqra Aziz’s latest picture makes the rounds on social media

Iqra Aziz is a Pakistani television actress and model. She began her professional career in 2014. She has played dramatic, comedic, and negative roles, and received equal praises from the public.

Iqra Aziz is quite active on social media and often shares her pictures on her Instagram account. Here we have selected Iqra Aziz’s most recent gorgeous photo, which she recently uploaded on her social media account.

Have a look!

She is known for her leading roles in serveral television serials including Dil e Janam, Tabeer, Natak, Deewana, kissay apna kahain and many more.