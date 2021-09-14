Iqra Aziz’s latest picture makes the rounds on social media
Iqra Aziz is a Pakistani television actress and model. She began her professional career in 2014. She has played dramatic, comedic, and negative roles, and received equal praises from the public.
Iqra Aziz is quite active on social media and often shares her pictures on her Instagram account. Here we have selected Iqra Aziz’s most recent gorgeous photo, which she recently uploaded on her social media account.
Have a look!
View this post on Instagram
She is known for her leading roles in serveral television serials including Dil e Janam, Tabeer, Natak, Deewana, kissay apna kahain and many more.
Read More
Minal Khan's throwback dance video goes viral, watch video
Leading celebrity couple of Pakistan showbiz industry Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain...
Fiza Ali looks stunning in black and white picture
Leading celebrity couple of Pakistan showbiz industry Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain...
Kylie Jenner's new videos will make your heart skip a beat
Leading celebrity couple of Pakistan showbiz industry Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain...
Hania Aamir looks breathtaking in new alluring photo
Leading celebrity couple of Pakistan showbiz industry Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain...
Hareem shah recent video sets the internet on fire
Leading celebrity couple of Pakistan showbiz industry Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain...