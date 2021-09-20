Irfan Junejo gets featured on YouTube’s official page for his exceptional work

Pakistan’s acclaimed YouTube sensation Irfan Junejo gets featured on YouTube’s official Instagram page after he was given a shoutout for his outstanding content.

Irfan Junejo is now representing Pakistan on YouTube’s official handle, as the American social media platform regarded his work much admirable.

Taking to Instagram, the Vlogger graces an Insta post on YouTube’s official Insta handle with the caption, “Head to Irfan Junejo’s channel to wander into his cinematic universe.”

Junejo has two YouTube channels, Irfan Junejo and Irfan Junejo 2.0. The YouTuber has over 1.13 million followers on his main account, while 343,000 on his second channel.

This year, the 31-year-old announced his comeback after a 17 months hiatus. He took a break from social media citing his mental health issues.

He opened up about mental health issues that surfaced with fame as a vlogger, leading him to be more anti-social than his fun authentic self.

“I don’t go to any events or award ceremonies,” said Junejo. “I don’t go on podcasts, left Twitter and minimised the use of my camera in general. As I got more popular, I got more reclusive. The most surprising part is that I do love all this.”

“I never thought all my wildest dreams would come true through vlogs, from meeting Ronaldinho to buying my dream bike. I did fulfill all material wishes. In the time of the internet, it’s easy to get famous but not to get recognition,” he added.