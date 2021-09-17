Irina Shayk reveals her relationship with Kanye West amidst romance spree

Russian model Irina Shayk has finally broken silence on her rumoured dating spree with rapper Kanye West, who is the husband to business mogul Kim Kardashian.

Irina Shayk openly discussed her dating life in general — including ex Bradley Cooper during an interview, but abstained from confirming that she dated Kanye West following their headline-making trip to France in Summer.

“Tomorrow there is going to be a rumour that I’m dating my doorman, OK? Then after tomorrow, it’s going to be someone else,” the model said.

“Look, there’s always something there, and I’m just keeping it to myself,” she added.

According to sources, the rapper’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, was aware of a blossoming romance between the two and had no problem with him moving on following their divorce abuzz.

However, Shayk, rather than discussing West, took time to praise ex Cooper saying: “He’s a full-on, hands-on dad — no nanny,” she said.

Cooper, with whom the model shares 4-year-old daughter added, “Lea went on holiday with him for almost two weeks — I didn’t call them once.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star famously tied the knot with her baby daddy on May 24, 2014, which was her third marriage to date. The couple shares a son named Saint.