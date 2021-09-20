Jacqueline Fernandez composes herself after an awkward situation ‘didn’t get a response’

Jacqueline Fernandez regains her composure following an embarrassing moment in which she queried her Bhoot Police director about her performance and ‘didn’t get a response’.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez kept her cool after an embarrassing incident in which she asked her Bhoot Police director how she did on the first day of filming and he remained silent. Jacqueline captured the moment in a new vlog she posted to her YouTube account.

Part one of the actor’s Bhoot Police vlogs was previously shared. The second installment followed her co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam throughout the first few days of the shoot in Dalhousie.

After the first day of filming ended, an excited Jacqueline walked up to the director Pavan Kirpalani and a few others, and said, “Bye guys! Day one, Bhoot Police!” She asked, “What do you guys have to say? Anything? What do you have to say about my performance?” The others just made ghost noises at her, and Jacqueline said ‘bye’ and left.

Walking away, she joked, “They didn’t say anything about my performance. They were very quiet. When I asked my director about my first day performance, somehow I didn’t get a response. Then all of a sudden, they just made ghost noises. It was a nice cover-up, I loved it.”

On September 10, Disney+ Hotstar launched Bhoot Police, a horror-comedy about a sister tantric who take up a case in Himachal Pradesh. It is rumored that a sequel is in the works.