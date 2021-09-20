Jacqueline Fernandez leaves fans in awe in blue lehenga, see photos

Tahir Yameen

20th Sep, 2021. 11:40 pm
Jacqueline

Jacqueline Fernandez is a former model and actress from Sri Lanka. She was born on 11 August 1985 in Bahrain. She began her career in Bollywood and has developed a reputation for herself. A few show visits and broadcast grant occasions have piqued Fernandez’s curiosity. In 2013, she sang alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Madhuri Dixit at the Temptations Reloaded in Auckland, Perth, and Sydney.

She posted gorgeous pictures on Instagram. Jacqueline left her massive fan base speechless as she flaunted her hyper look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Jacqueline Fernandez’s pictures received Million likes and compliments from her fans in just a few minutes. Compliments still haven’t stopped flooding in. The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also motivating comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

