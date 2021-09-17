Jacqueline Fernandez or Sonam Kapoor, who wore the white shirt & silver skirt better?
Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonam Kapoor are always there for one another. The BFFs are two of today’s most fashionable actors who aren’t afraid to try out new outfits.
Take a look at how both Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonam styled their dresses for different events in the same way.
Jacqueline Fernandez
Pleated skirts were all the style back in the day. Jackie, a pioneer in her own right, wore a shiny silver knife-pleated high-waisted mid-length skirt that was ultra-glamorous. She paired it with a black bralette and a white blouse tucked into her skirt for a stylish look.
As she was photographed, the Bhoot Police actress complemented her ensemble with a pair of strappy stilettos and a metallic silver wallet. Her luscious tresses were done in a poker-straight style, and she finished off her appearance with a touch of crimson lipstick.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, a fashionista, wore an outfit that was designed similarly to Jackie’s for her birthday celebrations. The Khoobsoorat actress wore a shiny silver knife-pleated mid-length skirt with a white shirt knotted at the waist as well.
Sonam wore her hair in an elegant bun with a few face-framing tendrils left loose. Her appearance was completed with red lips and filled-in brows.
