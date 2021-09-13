James Corden seeks a restraining order against a lady who is allegedly bothering him

A woman who has been stalking comedian and actor James Corden for weeks was granted a temporary restraining order against him.

According to Insider, a court-approved the restraining order after the petition was submitted in August at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse.

According to records obtained by the site, the host of the Late Late Show claimed that the 30-year-old lady slept outside his Los Angeles home for six days and was only forced to leave after officials arrived.

The woman said that she and the comedian had spent many days together and that they planned to marry in Las Vegas after being approached by officials.

Furthermore, the lady stated in court documents that Corden’s wife “stole” him from her and that she can only be with him if his wife is “out of the picture.”

The comedian further claimed that the woman’s behaviour deteriorated after “years of harassing activity” on his phone, including “late night and other disturbing calls,” as well as emails received.

Following the restraining order, the woman must now stay at least a hundred yards away from Corden and his family.