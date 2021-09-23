Jana Kramer explains what happened when she met Mike Caussin while out with Jay Cutler

Jana Kramer opened up about a “strange” conversation she had with her ex-husband, Mike Caussin, on a night out with her rumored boyfriend, Jay Cutler. That was awkward, to say the least!

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin had an interesting run-in with each other while she was out with Jay Cutler just two months after their divorce was officially finalized.

The One Tree Hill alum revealed in a recent episode of her iHeartRadio Whine Down podcast that she went to The Twelve Thirty Club restaurant and bar on September 8. She and Jay were publicly photographed together for the first time since they sparked romance rumors earlier this month.

What the cameras didn’t capture was how she and Mike ran into each other that evening.

“You know what’s really messed up? My ex was there the same night and the photographer tried to get a picture with all three of us, and I was like ‘No, no, no, no, no nice try,’ ” Jana recalled. “And everyone kind of started laughing, but I was like, ‘Not happening.’ ”

Despite being in the same room as her ex-husband and rumored new flame, Jana admitted that seeing Mike live a single life was “hard.”

“I’d say it was really difficult to see him there…to see him flirt with other girls,” the Hallmark actress admitted. “I mean, granted, I was there doing my thing as well, but it was really difficult. What was difficult? It appeared to be a piece of cake for him.”

Jana announced in April that she and Mike were divorcing after six years of marriage. They have two children: Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2.

At the time, she took to Instagram, writing, “Those words have now become a reality as I try to make sense of a reality I never thought could be possible again. I’ve fought you. I’ve loved a lot. I’ve made amends. I’ve put in the effort. I’ve given everything I’ve got, and now I’m out of options. ‘It’s that time.'”

Both appear to have moved on since calling it quits.

Last month, the retired NFL player was spotted kissing a mystery woman in Tulum, while Jana appears to be in a relationship with Jay.

“I love love,” she said on E!’s Daily Pop in August. “It is something I will always fight for. When everything happened the first month, I thought to myself, ‘I’m not worthy of it.’ That was my specialty. I didn’t believe I deserved it or that I was worth it. Now, I believe I am deserving of the most intense love and am looking forward to it.”