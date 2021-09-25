Jana Kramer addresses her heartbreak upon seeing Mike ‘flirting with other girls’

Jana Kramer recently wore her heart on her sleeve and spoke up about her sadness after watching ex-boyfriend Mike Caussin’flirting with other girls’ on a night out.

Jana Kramer started her candid admission off by telling People magazine, “I will say that was really hard to see him there — seeing him flirt with other girls. I mean, granted, I was there as well doing my thang, but that was really hard.”

“You know what was hard? It looked so easy for him. He didn’t look like it bothered him one second. And that hurt, because I was like, ‘He’s untamed, he’s uncaged and he’s happy’.”

For the uninitiated, Kramer announced her separation from Caussin in April and divorced him in July.

Earlier, Jana Kramer opened up about a “strange” conversation she had with her ex-husband, Mike Caussin, on a night out with her rumored boyfriend, Jay Cutler. That was awkward, to say the least!

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin had an interesting run-in with each other while she was out with Jay Cutler just two months after their divorce was officially finalized.

The One Tree Hill alum revealed in a recent episode of her iHeartRadio Whine Down podcast that she went to The Twelve Thirty Club restaurant and bar on September 8. She and Jay were publicly photographed together for the first time since they sparked romance rumors earlier this month.’