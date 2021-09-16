Janhvi Kapoor’s new bold photos set the internet on fire

Janhvi Kapoor is a Bollywood actress from India. She was born in India on March 6, 1997. Janhvi Kapoor made her acting debut in the film “Dharak,” which came out in 2018.

The actress shared bold pictures of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral.

