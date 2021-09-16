Janhvi Kapoor’s new bold photos set the internet on fire

Tahir Yameen

16th Sep, 2021. 09:09 pm
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is a Bollywood actress from India. She was born in India on March 6, 1997. Janhvi Kapoor made her acting debut in the film “Dharak,” which came out in 2018.

The actress shared bold pictures of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral.

The actress has recently posted a series of pictures on her Instagram account that gained immense applause along with loving comments.

Janhvi Kapoor’s pictures received thousand of likes and compliments from her fans in just a few minutes. Compliments still haven’t stopped flooding in.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

53 mins ago
Umer Sharif, along with his family, got US visa for cancer treatment

King of Comedy Umer Sharif and his family got a 5-year visa...
54 mins ago
Sumbul Iqbal looks stunning in latest picture

Sumbul Iqbal is a Pakistani model and actress who has been working...
57 mins ago
Kim Kardashian talks about her children says North West is "Full Goth, and still wants to be an "Only Child."

Kim Kardashian recently appeared in the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday. Kim...
1 hour ago
Here’s why Instagram deletes Asim Azhar’s post with Bilal Maqsood

Leading Pakistani singers Asim Azhar and Bilal Maqsood sang together to entertain...
1 hour ago
Naimal Khawar Khan cuddles her 'sukoon' Mustafa in an adorable way, see photos

Naimal Khawar is a well-known Pakistani actress and model who debuted in...
2 hours ago
Hania Aamir’s new gorgeous pictures set the internet on fire

Hania Aamir, a popular celebrity, recently shared some amazing photos that took...