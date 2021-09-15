Jannat Mirza receives heartfelt birthday surprise from fiancé Umer Butt

Famed TikTok sensation Jannat Mirza, who had shut engagement rumours, has shared glimpses from her best birthday surprise she received from Umer Butt.

Turning to her Instagram, the diva who enjoys over 2 million followers on Instagram, shared photos from her blossoming birthday bash.

“Best Surprise Ever! Thank you @umebutt,” captioned Jannat Mirza alongside multiple clicks she shared with her fans.

In one of the pictures, Jannat was seen holding two small bouquets from Umer Butt.

Earlier in June, Jannat Mirza had confirmed her Baat Pakki with TikToker Umer Butt.

She confirmed her ‘Baat Pakki’ with fellow TikToker Umer Butt days after she denied the reports of her engagement.

Talking to a private news agency, the popular celebrity said, “By the grace of Allah, ‘baat pakki’ of me and Umar has happened, however, an official engagement ceremony has not yet taken place.”

She further said, “Whenever our engagement ceremony happens, I will share the good news with everyone.”

Her popularity on Instagram increased with an increase in the number of followers.

She has gained two million users on her social media platform Instagram. On achieving this milestone, she shared a new photo of herself on Instagram with some balloons in her hand as she thanked her two million followers.

Mirza is from Faisalabad, Pakistan and is followed by more than 13 million users on TikTok.

After Jannat Mirza, Kanwal Aftab is in the second position with more than 12 million followers, while Zulqarnain Sikandar and Jannat Mirza’s younger sister Alishba Anjum are at the third position.