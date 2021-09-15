Jason Alexander, Britney’s ex, speaks out about her engagement to Sam Asghari
Jason Alexander, Britney Spears’ ex-husband, is reacting to his former ladylove being engaged to her five-year lover, Sam Asghari.
The Toxic singer’s 55-hour ex-husband claimed he will always love her since her happiness is his top priority.
“I’ll always love her,” says the narrator. I’m pleased for her if she’s happy with Sam and that’s going to happen,” he told Inside Edition.
Alexander went on to say that he is being “as friendly as he can” to Britney and her new fiancé, who she has been dating since 2016.
He explained, “He’s actually the only person who’s been around for a few years, so she would’ve been alone without him.”
Alexander and the singer had been friends since they were teenagers in Louisiana, and they married for two days in 2004. They got married in Las Vegas’ in a little white Wedding Chapel.
Read More
Kapil Sharma questioned Saif Ali Khan regarding his activities during two lockdowns, Saif replies hilariously
G-Eazy, an American rapper, was arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting a...
BTS announces live-streamed concert after the cancellation of world tour
G-Eazy, an American rapper, was arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting a...
Gohar Rasheed replies to Sharmila Faruqi comment on ‘oppression is not a choice’
G-Eazy, an American rapper, was arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting a...
Billie Eilish expresses her desire to show off a more feminine side
G-Eazy, an American rapper, was arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting a...
What Nazish Jahangir thinks about Pakistani drama scripts?
G-Eazy, an American rapper, was arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting a...