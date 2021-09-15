Jason Alexander, Britney’s ex, speaks out about her engagement to Sam Asghari

Jason Alexander, Britney Spears’ ex-husband, is reacting to his former ladylove being engaged to her five-year lover, Sam Asghari.

The Toxic singer’s 55-hour ex-husband claimed he will always love her since her happiness is his top priority.

“I’ll always love her,” says the narrator. I’m pleased for her if she’s happy with Sam and that’s going to happen,” he told Inside Edition.

Alexander went on to say that he is being “as friendly as he can” to Britney and her new fiancé, who she has been dating since 2016.

He explained, “He’s actually the only person who’s been around for a few years, so she would’ve been alone without him.”

Alexander and the singer had been friends since they were teenagers in Louisiana, and they married for two days in 2004. They got married in Las Vegas’ in a little white Wedding Chapel.