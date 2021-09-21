Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux show that ex-lovers can get along as friends

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston have set an example of understanding and demonstrated that exes can be friends by supporting each other with nice gestures.

Aniston has paid tribute to her ex-husband Theroux, demonstrating that their friendship has not deteriorated three years after their breakup.

Jennifer’s new post is just the latest example of the ex-outspoken couple’s support for one another.

On her Instagram Story, the Friends alum paid a nice homage to her ex and his animal pal. “I admire what these two are doing to assist individuals who assist people who assist pups who assist people.”

She captioned a sweet photo of Justin and his pet dog, Kuma. “They assisted in the rescue of 60 dogs at @austinpetsalive the other day.”

Austin Pets Alive is a non-profit that helps save pets in the Austin, Texas, area, and Justin’s dog is said to be a Southern state rescue. Jennifer’s image of Kuma was also published by the Iron Man 2 screenwriter, who added, “Thank you, Jen! [red-heart emoji].”

The guy and man’s-best-friend also sent love Jen’s way earlier this month in support of the actress’ hair care business, Lolavie.

After nearly three years of marriage, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced their split in 2018, saying, “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” and that they were “determined to maintain their deep respect and love” for each other.