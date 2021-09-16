Jennifer Aniston announces she will skip the Emmys for safety reasons

Jennifer Aniston, an American actress, will not attend the 2021 Emmy Awards due to an increase of Delta variant cases in the United States.

The 52-year-old Friends actor, who is nominated for the Friends reunion special, has informed Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night talk program that she would not be attending the award event due to her safety concerns.

“No, I will not be attending,” she replied, adding that if she is nominated, director Ben Winston will accept her award.

“Just being here is a significant step for me. “It’s just baby steps,” she explained.

She also stated that because to the epidemic, she has been spending most of her time at home and has only gone out to film the second season of The Morning Show, visit pals Jason Bateman and Courteney Cox, or conduct press.

“We had this little bubble of friends — thank God, I love all of you so much — but yeah, it was hard. Weird times.”