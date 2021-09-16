Jennifer Aniston announces she will skip the Emmys for safety reasons
Jennifer Aniston, an American actress, will not attend the 2021 Emmy Awards due to an increase of Delta variant cases in the United States.
The 52-year-old Friends actor, who is nominated for the Friends reunion special, has informed Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night talk program that she would not be attending the award event due to her safety concerns.
“No, I will not be attending,” she replied, adding that if she is nominated, director Ben Winston will accept her award.
“Just being here is a significant step for me. “It’s just baby steps,” she explained.
She also stated that because to the epidemic, she has been spending most of her time at home and has only gone out to film the second season of The Morning Show, visit pals Jason Bateman and Courteney Cox, or conduct press.
“We had this little bubble of friends — thank God, I love all of you so much — but yeah, it was hard. Weird times.”
Read More
Umer Sharif, along with his family, got US visa for cancer treatment
King of Comedy Umer Sharif and his family got a 5-year visa...
Sumbul Iqbal looks stunning in latest picture
Sumbul Iqbal is a Pakistani model and actress who has been working...
Kim Kardashian talks about her children says North West is "Full Goth, and still wants to be an "Only Child."
Kim Kardashian recently appeared in the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday. Kim...
Here’s why Instagram deletes Asim Azhar’s post with Bilal Maqsood
Leading Pakistani singers Asim Azhar and Bilal Maqsood sang together to entertain...
Naimal Khawar Khan cuddles her 'sukoon' Mustafa in an adorable way, see photos
Naimal Khawar is a well-known Pakistani actress and model who debuted in...