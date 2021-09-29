Jennifer Aniston highlights traits she is looking for in a partner once again
Acclaimed American actress Jennifer Aniston has confessed that she is now ready to date a person with a good sense of humour and confidence.
After splitting with ex-husband Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston got divorced in 2018, just three years after tying the knot. Since then the actress was single and she’s finally ready to mingle again.
Jennifer, who was also previously married to Brad Pitt for five years before their split in 2005, told that she needed some time to be by herself after her second divorce.
“I think I’m ready to share myself with another person. I didn’t want to for a long time, and I loved really, being my own woman without being a part of a couple.
“I’ve been a part of a couple since I was 20. So, there was something really nice about taking the time.”
After two failed marriages, the Friends star is now set about the traits her next partner must own.
She is in search of a man with an amazing sense of humour, and someone with who the conversation just ‘flows’.
“The ease at which the conversation flows the first time, that’s kind of a good indicator,” Aniston explained.
“Confidence, but not cockiness. Humour. Please I beg of you, beg of you. Generous, kind to people. You know, it’s just very few necessities.”
Aniston was previously married to actor Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and then actor Justin Theroux from 2011 to 2017. She’s also been in relationships with musician John Mayer and actor Vince Vaughn.
Read More
Hareem shah stuns fans with her dance moves, Watch Video
Hareem shah is an Pakitsani Tiktoker and media personality. She has 179...
Reema Khan amazing dance performance on 'In Dino' song, watch video
Pakistani actress Reema Khan never fails to amaze her fans with her...
Alizeh Shah praises by Korean youtubers, watch video
We all know that the Pakistani drama industry is growing at a...
Alizeh Shah shares her unseen cute childhood picture
Social media sensation Alizeh Shah is blessed with a beautiful face and...
Tiger Shroff announces the release date of ‘Heropanti 2’
Bollywood superstar Tiger announced the released date of his upcoming film ‘Heropanti...