Jennifer Aniston’s major interview gaffe leaves fans in tears

Sarfaraz RizviWeb Editor

14th Sep, 2021. 02:25 pm
Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston, a Hollywood star, made the internet laugh after mishearing a host refer to her as a “hooker.”

During a Zoom interview with UK’s This Morning, the 52-year-old F.R.I.E.N.D.S star misheard presenter Josie Gibson’s question about being a ‘hugger’ to being a ‘hooker.’

Gibson was talking to Aniston and Reese Witherspoon about social distancing during the pandemic when she asked the Murder Mystery star a related question: “Are you a hugger, Jen?”

In a state of shock, Aniston repeated, “A hooker?”

The host, visibly shaken by the misunderstanding, tried to clear the air right away, repeating her question with a chuckle: “No, I did not say that! A hugger.”

Fortunately, Aniston caught on the second time, saying, “Sorry, it could’ve been a translation misunderstanding. Yes, I am a hugger.”

“But she’s not a hooker, no.”  the Legally Blonde star added.

 

