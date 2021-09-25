Jennifer Nettles talks about her new role as the Broadway’s ‘Waitress’
Jennifer Nettles recently addressed her exciting new role as Broadway’s Waitress by wearing her heart on her sleeve.
During an interview, the singer wore her heart on her sleeve and got candid about everything. “It is an absolute dream,” she told.
We just got a surprise visit from our friend @JenniferNettles, who is joining the cast of Broadway’s @WaitressMusical! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/rkLxk5kFVX
— TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) September 23, 2021
“There are so many layers to Waitress that make it so meaningful to me. It is heart-warming, heart-breaking at times, and absolutely heart-inspiring.”
“I’m thrilled to be able to finally get to wear the apron. I hope everyone will come to check it out, because I know I will be having a grand time.”
