Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon sit down for an interview about The Morning Show

Sarfaraz RizviWeb Editor

29th Sep, 2021. 03:32 pm
Jennifer

Jennifer Aniston posted some fresh photos from a recent shoot with her pal Reese Witherspoon for their New York Times interview on Tuesday.

“My sister, friend, rad partner, collaborator Reese Witherspoon and I chatting about constructing The Morning Show season 2 mid-pandemic,” the “Friends” actress captioned the photos on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUVYINJLSsE/

” I’m grateful to our team and this crew for all of their hard work, compassion, and dedication to delivering this tale with care – and safety shooting it. We have gained a great deal of knowledge.

 

