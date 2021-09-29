Juggun Kazim receives wrath from public for airing content full of absurdity

A recent cringe-worthy video from the morning show of host Juggun Kazim has drawn intense ire from netizens for openly spreading absurdity on television.

Juggun Kazim ended up receiving severe backlash from the public to air controversial content. The video showed few couples engaged in stupid games and the public just can’t digest the viral clip.

In the aforementioned video, multiple couples were invited to the show and they were challenged to eat the apples that were hung.

The audience did not shy away from voicing out the absurd segment and lambasted the morning show host and the producers for airing such cringe-worthy content.

The netizens simply termed the clip ‘inappropriate’ and ‘absurd’.

Earlier, the mother of three had shared that ever since she had her last baby, which was in October 2020, she has been subject to all sorts of comments on her body.

In her recent interview, she started with all the names she was called when she gained weight, including “moti, gainda” (fat, rhino).

“The people who pass these remarks take it as a joke but they are painful for the one who is at the receiving end,” she said.

She broke down while saying, “People pass nasty comments regarding my chest. I know my size has increased and I know that if I wasn’t nursing, I could starve myself to lose weight, but if [right now] I go onto a hardcore Keto diet, ketones will be released in my milk. I can’t feed my child like that.”

Voicing her views about the influence of post-pregnancy body shaming on one’s mental health, Juggun unfolded how she was deeply into postpartum depression.

“When I was in postpartum depression and was constantly reminded of how fat l am, I just wanted the Earth to explode and for me to just fall into it and the entire chapter closes.” She also revealed how her body shamers impacted her everyday life. “Even now, when I’m walking, I walk in dropping posture so that no one notices my chest. I don’t want to feel like this and I don’t want any other woman to feel it either,” added Kazim.