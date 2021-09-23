Justin Bieber only has eyes for his wife’s ‘sweet n sexy’ snap

The most beautiful celebrity couple Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are the ultimate couple goals and often tease fans with their fun-filled and loved-up activities.

This time, Justin shared a gorgeous snap of his wife on Instagram, who was seen showcasing her fit figure in a green bikini. Hailey showed off her stunning bikini body in a fun snap, taking her hubby’s breath away.

The Canadian singer just couldn’t help but gush over his wife’s incredible personality and called her “sweet and sexy” after being impressed.

Baldwin posed with a true smile on her face as she paired her two-piece with string bottoms. Her locks were all messy and wavy, falling in an all-natural look.

Previously, the 24-year-old model flaunted her impressively fit figure in snaps shared on Instagram as she was spending vacations with hubby Justin in Jamaica.

In one of the pictures, Hailey Bieber perched on a patio while clad in shredded jeans and a black scarf halter top.

In another video, the fashionista was spotted rocking her green bikini, enjoying her best in the rain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Earlier, in an interview, the socialite had shared her personal secrets to great and glowing skin.

“My skin feels the best when I’ve been in the ocean,” she said.

“Saltwater is the best skin healer for me, and I’ve found that nature can be the most soothing for my sensitive skin,” Bieber added.

About her struggles of staying consistent with her healthy life choices during quarantine, she had said: “It was very jarring to go from a busy lifestyle where I’m constantly moving to complete standstill, so I gave myself a quarantine workout routine.”

While detailing more secrets about her quarantine skincare routine, Hailey Bieber said: “I tried a plant-based diet for two months during quarantine. I felt great and I had a lot of energy, but it was not for me. I don’t eat a strictly plant-based diet and I do still eat meat. I just don’t eat a lot of it. I’ve picked up more fish, greens, and lentils.”