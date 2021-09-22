Justin Timberlake, wife Jessica pair up for a scrabble battle in recent snaps

Famed American singer Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel take out some quality time to play a tough scrabble game, setting each other free from their parenting duties.

The power couple took to their Instagram separately and shared pictures as they head up for the battle over a board game.

Jessica posted a snap of her husband Justin sitting across the table from her while they played what appeared to be a fairly intense bout of Scrabble. The pic showed Justin staring intently at the camera with his hands on his knees as he seemed to be getting into a take-no-prisoners state of mind.

“GAME ON @justintimberlake,” the 39-year-old, captioned it.

The True Colours singer also shared his wife’s photo on his social media with a similar caption.

Earlier, Jessica Biel opened up about how she and hubby shared parenting duties for sons Silas, 6, and Phineas, 11 months, during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was very much: Be flexible, go with the flow,” Biel told. “But you have to divide and conquer, otherwise I think one person probably gets too burned out. And we just have to be there for each other.”

The couple’s boys participated in small social circles to get needed time with children their own ages.

“It was really helpful for my kids to have some small, safe social circle, and I didn’t go crazy,” said Biel.

“I am not a teacher. That is what I learned,” she added.

“Human beings are resilient creatures. We come back stronger when things are tough,” she added.