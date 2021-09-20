Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in the latest pictures

Kangana Ranaut is a well-known Bollywood actress from India. She was born on 23 March 1986 in India. She is regarded as one of the country’s most popular characters by the media.

She is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind in impressing her audience by sharing her latest pictures. She has 7.9 million followers on her Instagram account.

Here are a few latest pictures of Kangana Ranaut. She shared the photos with the caption ” Remember those who can’t make you, they can’t break you either….Also when in these eye of the storm ….. look it in the eye and …. POSE …. 🔥 Today was the hearing of Javed Akhtar case which he filed under Shiv Sena pressure…. Lone warrior facing hyenas that too in style…. 🔥”

Have a look!