Kangana Ranaut praises Nawazuddin ‘one of the best actors in the world’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been nominated for an International Emmy Award, and Kangana Ranaut has congratulated him.

After Nawazuddin Siddiqui was nominated for an International Emmy Award, actress Kangana Ranaut hailed him “one of the best actors in the world.” Serious Men has landed Nawazuddin in the Best Actor category.

Sharing Nawaz’s picture on Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, “Congratulations sir. You are most definitely one of the best actors in the world.” She also added an Earth emoji with her message.

Kangana Ranaut congratulates @Nawazuddin_S as he has got a nomination in best actor category of International Emmy awards for Serious men#KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/R4MQpqkEPB — Kangana Insta Update 2 (@KR_Insta2) September 24, 2021

Nawaz had expressed gratitude at being nominated in an Instagram post as well. “Wow !!!! #SeriousMen has got me a nomination for the prestigious #InternationalEmmyAwards in the Best Actor category Congratulations Team #SeriousMen Director #SudhirMishra @sejtherage @bhavesh_mandalia @manujosephsan & last but not the least @netflix_in @netflix @iemmys,” he wrote.

“Working with Sudhir and playing the role of Ayyan Mani in Serious Men was a dream come true for me and the International Emmy nomination is validation of all the hard work we poured into the film. I feel honoured to portray meaningful stories that are being recognised globally – which is now a reality thanks to platforms like Netflix,” the actor said in a statement.

Director Sudhir Mishra’s Serious Men is based on novelist Manu Joseph’s 2010 novel of the same name. It’s about an ambitious underachiever who uses his son’s newfound reputation as a young genius to improve his family’s financial circumstances.