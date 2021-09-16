Kanye West cheated on wife Kim Kardashian with A-list singer: source

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who were calling it quit with assets of over £1.6billion, reportedly cheated on his wife as he allegedly had an affair with a singer while he was still married to Kim.

According to media reports, Kanye West allegedly had an affair with A-list singer shortly after the birth of his first son Saint with Kim Kardashian.

A source close to the family had claimed that the mother-of-four was going through a hard time after she welcomed her son.

A few months back, West had hinted to being unfaithful to his wife of six years through lyrics of his new music.

At that time, Kanye was mainly living in his bachelor pad in Hollywood because it was closer to his studio and he wasn’t going to go home to Kim and a newborn baby when he’d been partying late in the studio.

“[Kim] was struggling and thought it was all because of how she looked – it put a lot of pressure on her at a time when she was at her most vulnerable … She blamed herself and vowed to ‘bounce back’ hotter than ever.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star famously tied the knot with her baby daddy on May 24, 2014, which was her third marriage to date.

Earlier, the beauty and business mogul had hired lawyer Laura Wasser for full custody of four of her kids.

She too broke down in tears during an interview on the Netflix show ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’.

In the trailer of the show, the mother of four looked upset amidst the divorce buzz with Kanye West. She could be seen wiping away tears while David says “No, no, no, no. Are you alright?”

She had replied: “I don’t know why I’m crying. I have talked about this before.”