Kanye West cuts ties with Kim Kardashian, after cheating claims surface

After rumours of him cheating on his wife started spreading, Kanye West cut ties with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The rapper confesses to cheating on the reality TV star when they were dating in the fifth song off his album DONDA, Hurricane.

On the track, he raps, “Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin.’”

Kanye has only recently started following a small number of accounts, all of which feature blacked-out logos similar to the musician.

An insider stated Kanye has been “alluding to all the issues he caused in his and Kim’s marriage” since the release of DONDA.

“He wanted to use his music as a “testimony” about “all that went wrong and him taking responsibility,” according to the insider.

Another insider added that Kim was already aware of the song’s lyrics.

The insider said earlier this month, “She wasn’t blindsided, but it is what it is.” “She’s known throughout her marriage/life with Kanye that he’s an open book and that there’s nothing she can do to stop him from saying whatever he wants. But she was forewarned.”

In February of this year, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, with whom she has four children.