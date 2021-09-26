Kareena Kapoor announces release date of her upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has finally announced the release date of her and Aamir Khan’s upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Took to Instagram, the Jab We Met actress posted the official statement of the Aamir Khan Productions and announced that the film Laal Singh Chaddha will release on Valentine’s Day 2022 instead of Christmas this year.
The official statement reads, “We welcome the decision of the administration to allow cinemas to re-open from 22nd Oct.”
The statement further added “Due to the delays faced as a result of the pandemic, we will be unable to release our film Laal Singh Chaddha, this Christmas. We will now be releasing Laal Singh Chaddha on Valentine’s Day, 2022.”
The upcoming film Laal Singh Chadda is directed by Advait Chauhan, the film stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, and Manav Vij.
Read More
PHOTOS: Shahzad Sheikh celebrates his 39th birthday with celebrity friends
Pakistani actor Shahzad Sheikh is celebrating his 39th birthday with some close...
Britney Spears' father is accused of secretly recording the singer's bedroom conversations
According to a new documentary, Britney Spears had no sense of privacy...
Dua Lipa stuns fans as she walks alongside Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk at Versace's Milan Fashion Week
On Friday evening at Milan Fashion Week, British singer Dua Lipa startled...
Priyanka Chopra leaves Beau Nick love struck as she falls in love with her 'Earth Dress'
One event at a time, Priyanka Chopra Jonas takes social media by...
Watch Kareena Kapoor enjoys Briyani sent over by Saif Ali's co-star Prabhas
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo of her meal on Instagram Stories...