Kareena Kapoor announces release date of her upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has finally announced the release date of her and Aamir Khan’s upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Took to Instagram, the Jab We Met actress posted the official statement of the Aamir Khan Productions and announced that the film Laal Singh Chaddha will release on Valentine’s Day 2022 instead of Christmas this year.

The official statement reads, “We welcome the decision of the administration to allow cinemas to re-open from 22nd Oct.”

The statement further added “Due to the delays faced as a result of the pandemic, we will be unable to release our film Laal Singh Chaddha, this Christmas. We will now be releasing Laal Singh Chaddha on Valentine’s Day, 2022.”

The upcoming film Laal Singh Chadda is directed by Advait Chauhan, the film stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, and Manav Vij.