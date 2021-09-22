Kareena Kapoor feels overwhelmed as she thanks for the birthday wishes

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a Bollywood actress who is known for her beauty. On September 21st, she became 41 years old. To make the actress’s day even more spectacular, she flew to a secret location with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, and Jeh.

Kareena Kapoor spent her birthday on a tropical island, far from the city. Her Instagram feed is full of photos from her recent vacation. Many celebs, too, flocked to social media to wish the actress a happy birthday.

The actress thanks everyone for their nice sentiments on her official Instagram store today. Kareena wrote, “Overwhelmed… Thank you to each and every one of you for all the love. Tried to respond to everyone… sorry if I missed anyone. It’s been an amazing day.”

On her birthday, Kareena shared a gorgeous photo with her husband, Saif Ali Khan. She just used one emoji: a heart. In the photo, Saif is seen holding her tight while the other actors turn away.

Kareena may be seen with her watch, a pair of golden statement bangles, and a diamond bracelet in her hand, as well as her huge diamond ring.