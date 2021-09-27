Kareena Kapoor gushes as Karisma shares adorable pictures with her father

As they prepared to shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show, Karisma shared sweet images with her father Randhir Kapoor on her Instagram account. Kareena Kapoor couldn’t help but admire her sister and father’s beautiful ensemble.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is attached to her family and frequently expresses her love for them on social media. Kareena ensures she expresses her love for them on social media as well.

Taking to the comment section of Karisma’s post, Kareena wrote, “The Loves of My life.” The Laal Singh Chaddha star was in awe of her sister Karisma’s adorable photos with dad Randhir.

Karisma can be seen wearing a patterned dress with her hair left open in the images, while Randhir is dressed formally in a suit. The father-daughter duo posed together before the session and looked lovely. Karisma posted the images on Facebook and created a blog post about them. “With my main man #papa #thekapilsharmashow #comingsoon.”

Kunal Kapoor recently tweeted a nice photo of the Kapoor family’s senior members all together. Neetu, Randhir, Kunal Kapoor, and others were seen spending time with their families in the photo. Kareena, Karisma, and the rest of the junior family members were nowhere to be found.