Kareena Kapoor gushes as Karisma shares adorable pictures with her father
As they prepared to shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show, Karisma shared sweet images with her father Randhir Kapoor on her Instagram account. Kareena Kapoor couldn’t help but admire her sister and father’s beautiful ensemble.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is attached to her family and frequently expresses her love for them on social media. Kareena ensures she expresses her love for them on social media as well.
Taking to the comment section of Karisma’s post, Kareena wrote, “The Loves of My life.” The Laal Singh Chaddha star was in awe of her sister Karisma’s adorable photos with dad Randhir.
View this post on Instagram
Karisma can be seen wearing a patterned dress with her hair left open in the images, while Randhir is dressed formally in a suit. The father-daughter duo posed together before the session and looked lovely. Karisma posted the images on Facebook and created a blog post about them. “With my main man #papa #thekapilsharmashow #comingsoon.”
Kunal Kapoor recently tweeted a nice photo of the Kapoor family’s senior members all together. Neetu, Randhir, Kunal Kapoor, and others were seen spending time with their families in the photo. Kareena, Karisma, and the rest of the junior family members were nowhere to be found.
Read More
Ellen DeGeneres recalls on the show's early days: ‘I wanted it to be a happy place'
Host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres reflected on the early days of her...
Ranveer Singh's stunning selfie in a sleek black outfit will help you beat the Monday blues
When Ranveer Singh comes out in luxury, he always manages to turn...
Neha says that her mother-in-law felt her baby bump was real In 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar'
In Khyaal Rakhya Kar, Neha Kakkar revealed that her husband Rohanpreet Singh's...
Actress Ghana Ali is pregnant; shares adorable clicks flaunting her baby bump
Actress Ghana Ali and her hubby Umair Gulzar have announced that they...
Umer Sharif’s departure delays for US, next 48 hours are critical for his health
Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif was shifted to the ICU of a private...