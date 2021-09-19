Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoying holidays with family in recent clicks

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are enjoying family time as they are on their holidays with their older son Taimur.

Kareena Kapoor on her Instagram story shared a photo from vacation with the family.

The beach picture showed a shirtless Saif in swimming trunks, standing on a tiny floating platform on the sea. Next to him is Taimur, whom he is holding by his arm. Kareena appears to have zoomed in quite a bit to capture the moment on her camera.

“Once upon a time on an island,” Kareen wrote with the picture.

Earlier, she shared a beach picture with her younger son Jeh from her vacation.