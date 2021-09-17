Kareena Kapoor poses with Jeh’s empty chair and wonders, “Where’s my baby?”
Kareena Kapoor has shared a fresh photo from her recent beach holiday. She shared a photo of herself eating breakfast on Instagram Stories.
Kareena Kapoor donned a blue shirt over her black bikini top. Golden bangles and a wide pair of black sunglasses complemented her ensemble. Her son Jehangir had a high chair next to her, but it was vacant. “Where is my baby?” she captioned the photo.
Kareena is yet to post a photo of her family from her recent holiday. In one photo, though, her husband Saif Ali Khan and older son Taimur appeared to be playing together in the sea from afar.
This trip comes in quick succession to the one Kareena and her family took in August to celebrate Saif’s birthday. Sharing a full family picture from the Maldives, Kareena wrote, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life… To eternity and beyond with you is all I want.” She also celebrated Jeh’s six-month birthday there and posted a picture with him. “Love, happiness, and courage to you always. Happy 6 months my life,” she wrote.
