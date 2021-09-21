Karisma Kapoor shares a cute picture on Kareena’s Birthday as she calls her ‘best sister in the world’

Kareena Kapoor Khan, a Bollywood actress, celebrates her birthday today. The actress is on vacation at an undisclosed location with her husband and two children. She’s been posting a lot of images on her Instagram account and keeping fans up to date on her vacation.

Karisma Kapoor wished her sister and posted adorable childhood photos of the two on Instagram. As they pose for the camera, they appear to be quite cute.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Karisma writes, “Will always be by ur side. Happy birthday to the best sister in the world.. my lifeline love you the moistest.” In the pictures, both sisters are very small and are dressed in a frock.

With a pink ribbon on her head, Kareena looks adorable. She is dressed in a pink gown. They’ve also been dubbed “cute” by fans. Malaika Arora also wished the actress a happy birthday and posted a photo to her Instagram stories.

Karan Johar also wished and wrote, “”We are pourters and posers in crime. So much love for my favourite girl on her special day. Happy Birthday to my Poo for life! (That can sound wrong on many levels but bolna banta hai) Love you so much.”