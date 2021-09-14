Kate Beckinsale thanks fans for prayers after being rushed to the hospital

Kate Beckinsale, the renowned actress, has come forward to update her fans on her health, just days after she was rushed to the hospital with a back injury.

The Serendipity star posted a photo of herself hooked up to an IV on Instagram to reassure her fans that she is fine.

“Feeling a lot better. Thank you so much for your kind messages and love x.”

Following the publication of the photo, her comment section was inundated with prayers from her fans as well as fellow celebrities such as Andie MacDowell, Sarah Silverman, and Jamie Foxx.

While filming her new film, Prisoner’s Daughter, the 48-year-old actor complained about her back around 10:30 a.m.

Having said that, no information about how she sustained her injuries has been released.

Prisoner’s Daughter, Beckinsale’s new film, depicts her character as having difficulty reconnecting with her father after his 12 years in prison come to an end.

She has no history of serious medical conditions and was extra cautious during the COVID-19 pandemic, spending two years apart from her only daughter Lily Sheen to ensure the virus did not spread.