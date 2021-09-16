Katrina Kaif flaunts her silly side in a hoodie, see photos

Katrina Kaif is an Indian actress. She was born on 16th July 1983. Katrina Kaif was fourteen years old when she won a beauty pageant in Hawaii.

She developed a beautiful modeling career in India and decided to stay in the country to pursue her dreams. The Stardust Award was given to Katrina Kaif for her outstanding performance.

The actress shared stunning pictures of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral.

Take a look!

She was dressed casually in a grey hoodie and blue pants. The diva also whirled around in a park with her tresses in the air.

The picture is being liked by the fans and has more than 1,000,000 likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress.