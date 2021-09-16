Katrina Kaif flaunts her silly side in a hoodie, see photos

Tahir Yameen

16th Sep, 2021. 09:55 pm
Katrina Kaif photos

Katrina Kaif is an Indian actress. She was born on 16th July 1983. Katrina Kaif was fourteen years old when she won a beauty pageant in Hawaii.

She developed a beautiful modeling career in India and decided to stay in the country to pursue her dreams. The Stardust Award was given to Katrina Kaif for her outstanding performance.

The actress shared stunning pictures of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral.

Take a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

She was dressed casually in a grey hoodie and blue pants. The diva also whirled around in a park with her tresses in the air.

The picture is being liked by the fans and has more than 1,000,000 likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress.

 

 

Adsence 300X250

Read More

9 mins ago
Aamna Sharif rising the temperature in her black-strip shirt, see photos

Aamna Sharif is an Indian television actress best known for her roles...
32 mins ago
Mahira Khan throwback pictures set the internet on fire, see photo

Mahira Khan is a Pakistani actress who was born on December 21, 1984....
2 hours ago
Umer Sharif, along with his family, got US visa for cancer treatment

King of Comedy Umer Sharif and his family got a 5-year visa...
2 hours ago
Sumbul Iqbal looks stunning in latest picture

Sumbul Iqbal is a Pakistani model and actress who has been working...
2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian talks about her children says North West is "Full Goth, and still wants to be an "Only Child."

Kim Kardashian recently appeared in the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday. Kim...
2 hours ago
Here’s why Instagram deletes Asim Azhar’s post with Bilal Maqsood

Leading Pakistani singers Asim Azhar and Bilal Maqsood sang together to entertain...