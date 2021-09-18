Katrina Kaif, her gym trainer show off their muscles in new IG video

Katrina Kaif is very passionate about maintaining a good physique and a healthy lifestyle, and her fitness and perfect body also encourage her fans and followers to adopt a fit lifestyle like her.

In a new video posted on Instagram Katrina Kaif was seen doing an intense workout while acknowledging the efforts of her trainer.

In a video, Kat can be seen working out in the gym with various equipment and the video was ended where Katrina and her trainer did muscles pose.

Bollywood’s charming actress Katrina Kaif, who rose to acclaimed recognition despite the language barrier and intense criticism, is someone who is incredibly fit and has worked hard to sculpt her looks.

Even at 36, Katrina Kaif continues to serve us some serious workout goals. She is the gym friend everybody needs! She tops the list of the fittest actresses in Bollywood.

A few days earlier, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan proved that how much she is dedicated to a perfectly toned body.

Here is a little peek into Katrina’s workout schedule. Being a fitness enthusiast, she likes to challenge herself. The actress also likes to create her own workout plans.

Usually, she does a mix of squats, push-ups, lunges to make her stronger and improve her agility. It also makes her more flexible for all the dance numbers. However, when in town, she exercises for 1-3 hours every day, seven times a week.

Katrina’s workout regime involves Pilates as well as Yoga. In fact, Pilates is something that helps her maintain her absolutely toned figure.

She also does cardio, weight training and functional training to tone those core muscles and abs! She is also game for trendy workouts and switches it up every now and then.