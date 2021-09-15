Kendall Jenner turns heads with crystal-embellished sheer dress at Met Gala 2021

Famed supermodel Kendall Jenner caught a number of eyeballs at the star-studded Met Gala 2021 wearing an ultimate naked attire crystal-embellished gown over a corset bodysuit.

Kendall wore embellished opera gloves attached with the dress and decorated with crystal fringe. The diamond choker glorified her entire look.

The supermodel teamed the magical mega-watt attire with strappy nude pumps, minimal make-up and a middle-parted sleek bun.

Among the extravagant and bizarre looks at the event, Kendall proved why she is the supermodel for a reason.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Kate was over the moon to see her mum Kris at the event during an interview. “Hi, Mum,” she said sounding rather surprised.

The reality star then said: “Mum, what are you doing here?” to 65-year-old Kris. Emma Chamberlain who was also at the star-studded gala said “She’s my mum now too,” as she interviewed Kendall about her gorgeous gown.”

One fan took to Twitter to say: “The way Kris is holding and moving the phone around recording her daughter.”

While another said: “Kris Jenner recording Kendall with her phone even tho she’s is surrounded by paparazzi is so adorable lol.”

Earlier, Kendall Jenner had revealed the fact that she’s an aunt to a total of 18 nieces and nephews.

She had explained that she always wants “to be the cool aunt and liked by all of them,” but that boyfriend Devin Booker sometimes steals her thunder.

When asked whether the 24-year-old NBA star connects with the little ones in her family, given that there a lot of youngsters.

She replied: “He loves them. He and Stormi have an amazing relationship. She has the biggest crush on him, and I’m jealous sometimes. I’m like, ‘Stop—can you guys not?”