Khan sisters strike a pose with their misters at Ikram’s birthday dinner

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

22nd Sep, 2021. 02:56 pm
Aiman Minal with their husbands

The twin sisters of the showbiz industry, Aiman and Minal Khan recently strike an adorable pose with their husbands at Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s birthday dinner.

The Baandi starlet to her Instagram on Tuesday and shared an adorable photo of herself and husband Muneeb Butt alongside newlyweds Minal and Ahsan. She also wished a joyous birthday to her brother-in-law.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aimankhan.official)

The new couple was seen twinning in white, while Aiman donned a long navy blue dress and husband Muneeb donned a white striped shirt.

Moreover, a clip from Ikram’s birthday celebration is doing rounds all over social media which showed the actress sitting on Ahsan’s lap, accompanying him while he cut his cake. But, the keyboard warriors couldn’t handle this public display of affection at the restaurant as began bashing the new couple in town.

A bundle of distasteful comments flooded the happy post shared on Instagram. Some of the trolling was fine but others simply dubbed the video “waahiyat”, “indecent” and “over” while slut-shaming Minal.

Minal Ahsan bashing

It is pertinent to mention here that Ahsan’s birthday arrives a few weeks after his wedding with the Jalan actress. The couple officially tied the knot in an exuberant wedding function alongside friends and family on September 10.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

8 mins ago
Malaika Arora reveals last message sent to Arjun Kapoor as she blushes

During a recent episode of Supermodel of the Year, Malaika Arora read...
17 mins ago
Justin Timberlake, wife Jessica pair up for a scrabble battle in recent snaps

Famed American singer Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel take out...
20 mins ago
Singer Haroon visits Mari Mobile Dastarkhawan

Pakistan's pop-music icon and social activist Aaron Haroon Rashid, popularly known as Haroon, visited...
28 mins ago
Angelina alleges Brad Pitt of abusing celebrity status for special treatment

American actress Angelina Jolie has accused her ex-husband Brad Pitt of attempting...
31 mins ago
PHOTOS: Saniya Shamshad shares beautiful pictures from her vacations

Saniya Shamshad Hussain is a young Pakistani actress who is charming. Saniya...
2 hours ago
Daniel Craig opposes the casting of a woman as James Bond

Daniel Craig, a British actor, has sparked outrage on social media after...