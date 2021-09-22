Khan sisters strike a pose with their misters at Ikram’s birthday dinner

The twin sisters of the showbiz industry, Aiman and Minal Khan recently strike an adorable pose with their husbands at Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s birthday dinner.

The Baandi starlet to her Instagram on Tuesday and shared an adorable photo of herself and husband Muneeb Butt alongside newlyweds Minal and Ahsan. She also wished a joyous birthday to her brother-in-law.

The new couple was seen twinning in white, while Aiman donned a long navy blue dress and husband Muneeb donned a white striped shirt.

Moreover, a clip from Ikram’s birthday celebration is doing rounds all over social media which showed the actress sitting on Ahsan’s lap, accompanying him while he cut his cake. But, the keyboard warriors couldn’t handle this public display of affection at the restaurant as began bashing the new couple in town.

A bundle of distasteful comments flooded the happy post shared on Instagram. Some of the trolling was fine but others simply dubbed the video “waahiyat”, “indecent” and “over” while slut-shaming Minal.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ahsan’s birthday arrives a few weeks after his wedding with the Jalan actress. The couple officially tied the knot in an exuberant wedding function alongside friends and family on September 10.