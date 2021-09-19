“Khana Garam Karlo Baby” says Ranveer Singh as Deepika joins Ranveer’s chat with fans

Ranveer Singh received a question from his wife Deepika Padukone while conducting an Instagram chat session with his fans: “When are you coming home?” This is how he reacted.

On Saturday night, Ranveer Singh hosted an Ask Me Anything event for his fans. However, a surprising number of celebs, including his wife Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, decided to send in their own thoughts and queries.

Deepika wanted to know when Ranveer would be back home. “Khana garam kar lo baby, main abhi buss ponch hi raha hoon” @deepikapadukone,” he replied, adding a kiss emoji. When a fan asked Ranveer to describe Deepika in one word, he chose ‘queen’.

“How are you so sexy baba?” and got a compliment in return: “Aap ki training” @arjunkapoor”. Tiger called him a ‘beaasttt’ and got a shout-out as well. “Sunday subah squats maare jayenge… Tiger bhai ki shaan mein”. @tigerjackieshroff,” Ranveer replied.