Khloe Kardashian talks about her experience at Covid-19: ‘I had a lot of hair fall out’

Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter on Tuesday to express her dissatisfaction with Covid-19’s negative effects.

“My hair actually fell out with COVID,” the Good American designer confessed with fans during a discussion with fans in March 2020. After then, it was a great battle for a while.”

The matter arose while the 37-year-old was discussing Dose & Co, a New Zealand-based business for which she is also the global spokesperson. During the course of the discussion, she mentioned that their collagen powder had assisted her with hair regrowth.

“I use the powder because that’s what we’ve had for so long and I take so many vitamins a day, it’s just so easy for me,” Kardashian explained.

Furthermore, the mother-of-one revealed that she did not lose her sense of smell or taste, which she described as “the only thing I didn’t lose.”

“But I had everything else — like anything else you can imagine,” she added before wrapping up.