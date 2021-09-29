Khloe Kardashian talks about her experience at Covid-19: ‘I had a lot of hair fall out’

Sarfaraz RizviWeb Editor

29th Sep, 2021. 05:06 pm
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter on Tuesday to express her dissatisfaction with Covid-19’s negative effects.

“My hair actually fell out with COVID,” the Good American designer confessed with fans during a discussion with fans in March 2020. After then, it was a great battle for a while.”

The matter arose while the 37-year-old was discussing Dose & Co, a New Zealand-based business for which she is also the global spokesperson. During the course of the discussion, she mentioned that their collagen powder had assisted her with hair regrowth.

“I use the powder because that’s what we’ve had for so long and I take so many vitamins a day, it’s just so easy for me,” Kardashian explained.

Furthermore, the mother-of-one revealed that she did not lose her sense of smell or taste, which she described as “the only thing I didn’t lose.”

“But I had everything else — like anything else you can imagine,” she added before wrapping up.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

1 hour ago
Meghan Markle permanently closed the door on UK, says expert

According to royal analyst Robert Jobson, Meghan Markle may never return to...
1 hour ago
"I feel like a mother towards my younger brother": Saboor Aly

Talented actress Saboor Aly, who is soon going to get married to...
1 hour ago
Meera once again rebuffs her 10-year long marriage with Atiq-ur-Rehman whilst weeping

Film star Meera appeared in court today and said that the alleged...
2 hours ago
Yves Saint Laurent is back on runway at the Eiffel Tower

PARIS, France - Yves Saint Laurent, the French fashion company, returned to...
2 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon sit down for an interview about The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston posted some fresh photos from a recent shoot with her...
2 hours ago
Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the premiere of 'No Time To Die'

The delayed world premiere of the James Bond film "No Time To...