Kim Kardashian donates thousands of dollars to a family

Kim Kardashian just demonstrated her generous heart by donating money to a needy family.

According to the family’s GoFundMe page, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star donated $3000 to a mother of four.

The woman, who has triplet boys and a daughter, stated that her husband died as a result of Covid-19 and that she lost her job as a result of the pandemic layoffs.

“Throughout this time, unfortunately, our bills have fallen behind, having only been able to make the minimum payments,” the woman wrote on her campaign page, asking for $3000.

According to the donations list, a user named Kim Kardashian West donated the entire amount.

Multiple sources later confirmed to Page Six that the user was the KKW Beauty founder, but she had no intention of revealing her identity.

“Kim did make a contribution. She intended to do it anonymously, and she gave the full amount requested by the mother when she posted it, which was $3,000, “one of our sources informed.