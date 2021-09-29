Kim Kardashian finally speaks out about her rumored affair with Maluma

Kim Kardashian has finally spoken out about her relationship with Maluma, insisting that they are merely ‘good friends.’

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star, Kim Kardashian who divorced from hubby Kanye West earlier this year, was rumoured to have dated Maluma.

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star, who divorced from hubby Kanye West earlier this year, was rumoured to have dated Maluma.

Asked how the rumours started, he told L’Officiel Hommes: ‘I don’t even know! We were together at the Dior show.’

‘I met her for the first time there. I was also there with Kourtney [Kardashian]. People just started talking about it. I don’t know why they started asking her that.’

‘Maybe because she was getting her divorce and everything, you know? But no, we are good friends. We don’t talk that often, but yeah, we are good friends and we always wish the best for each other.’

Kim Kardashian, who shares four children with the Donda rapper: North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, previously laughed off rumours that she was dating either Maluma or political analyst Van Jones.