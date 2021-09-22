Kubra Khan talks about her experience in ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’

Kubra Khan is a British Pakistani actress, was born on June 16, 1993. She made her film debut in the 2014 Pakistani comedy-thriller film Na Maloom Afraad (2014). Her television appearances include a series of acclaimed projects including Sang-e-Mar Mar (2016), Alif Allah Aur Insaan (2017), Khan also appeared on the show Pakistan Star on Bol TV as a judge.

The gorgeous and multitalented Kubra Khan recently appeared in an interview.

Kubra Khan sharing her experience while shooting for Sinf-e-Aahan, she mentioned that “We are not acting in Sinf-e-Aahan. We are doing actual cadet training and we are just shooting that. I have got so many bruises and cuts while shooting for Sinf-e-Aahan because we were actually doing what a cadet is supposed to do.”

“I salute to all the women and men who are in forces because it’s really very tough. Even the things which we have used while shooting were not dummy, if we have used a gun or a bag, everything was real. The training was really very tough but we all enjoyed it a lot, we feel proud to be a part of this project”, added Kubra.