Kubra Khan’s Surprising comments about Mahira Khan

Kubra Khan, the stunning and multitalented actress, was recently featured in an interview.

Kubra Khan gives a compliment to Mahira Khan that she enjoyed working with her in the drama series Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay. “Me and Mahira both had an objection in the scene when I slapped Mahira. We felt that it’s not important to show such an act. I didn’t want to hit her just to show hatred, because of these objections we didn’t go for actual slap.”

“Me and Mahira have similar personalities and she’s an amazing person to work with. We share a strong bond together. Before working with Mahira, many people told me that you and Mahira share the same personalities but when I actually interacted with her I got to know that yes we are very similar”, added Kubra Khan.